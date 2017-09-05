Motorcyclist, 28, dead after crash in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, MICH. - According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, a 28-year-old man from Caledonia is dead after crashing his motorcycle into an SUV in Gaines Township.

The accident happened around 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the intersection of 68th Street SE and Hanna Lake Avenue.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was going westbound on 68th Street -- he went through a yellow light hit an SUV turning northbound onto Hannah Lake Avenue. He died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old Sparta woman, and her passengers suffered only minor injuries.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the incident is still under investigation.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

