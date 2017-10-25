MSP: Grand Rapids woman dies after being hit by semi tractor

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Michigan State Police troopers from the Rockford Post are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Courtland Township Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of M-57 and Northland Drive around just before 12:30 p.m.

MSP says a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, driving by a 77-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was westbound on M-57 and was attempting to turn south on Northland. The woman turned into the path of an eastbound 2015 Freightliner semi tractor, driven by a 59-year-old Greenville man.

The Grand Rapids woman died at the scene as a result of her injuries from the crash. The driver of the semi tractor was not injured.

MSP does not believe speed nor alcohol to be factors in the crash.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

