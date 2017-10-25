WZZM
MSP: Grand Rapids woman dies after being hit by semi tractor

April Stevens , WZZM 2:08 PM. EDT October 25, 2017

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Michigan State Police troopers from the Rockford Post are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Courtland Township Tuesday afternoon. 

The crash happened at the intersection of M-57 and Northland Drive around just before 12:30 p.m. 

MSP says a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, driving by a 77-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was westbound on M-57 and was attempting to turn south on Northland. The woman turned into the path of an eastbound 2015 Freightliner semi tractor, driven by a 59-year-old Greenville man.

The Grand Rapids woman died at the scene as a result of her injuries from the crash. The driver of the semi tractor was not injured. 

MSP does not believe speed nor alcohol to be factors in the crash. 

