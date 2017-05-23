MSP needs your help making Michigan no. 1 in seatbelt usage

Michigan used to be at the top of the mountain nationwide when it came to seatbelt usage. Now, Michigan State Police want Michiganders to reclaim the title.
MSP has kicked off a new Click It Or Ticket campaign that runs through June 4.
In 2009, Michigan had a seat belt usage rate of 98%, the highest in the U.S. at the time. But it fell to around 94.5% percent last year, dropping Michigan to 12th.
The state encourages Michiganders to use social media to participate in the Get Your Click On campaign with #ClickOnMI.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs