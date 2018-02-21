MSP officer crashes car chasing speeder on I-75

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

A Michigan State Police trooper was involved on a non-fatal crash at southbound I-75 near 12 Mile Wednesday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., a trooper assigned to Metro North lost control of his patrol car and struck a median wall, according to a series of tweets posted to the MSP Metro Detroit account.

The officer, according to the tweets, was attempting to "catch" a speeding car in order to "initiate" a traffic ticket when he lost control of his own vehicle. It is not noted in the tweets if his lights or siren were on.

The officer was subsequently transported to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

There was, according to MSP, a second crash in the same area Wednesday morning. They were unrelated. No injuries were reported in the second crash.

"We were lucky today. Please be careful driving today," an MSP tweet stated. "Rain and speed are not a good match."

