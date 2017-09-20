MSP trooper seriously injured while on duty

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - A Michigan State Police trooper is undergoing surgery after sustaining serious injuries following a traffic crash that occurred at Wolverine Boulevard and Belding Road.

The trooper was on duty riding a motorcycle when he was involved in the accident.

Michigan State Police is now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

#MichiganStatePolice investigating at intersection of Belding & Wolverine - MSP officer hurt in an accident. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/y4nxBPgcfL — Angela Cunningham (@A_Cunningham) September 20, 2017

