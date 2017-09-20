WZZM
MSP trooper seriously injured while on duty

Staff , WZZM 12:21 PM. EDT September 20, 2017

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - A Michigan State Police trooper is undergoing surgery after sustaining serious injuries following a traffic crash that occurred at Wolverine Boulevard and Belding Road. 

The trooper was on duty riding a motorcycle when he was involved in the accident. 

Michigan State Police is now investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

 

