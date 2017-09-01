Multiple fatalities in high-speed, fiery crash in Kalamazoo Township

Police lights.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MICH. - According to authorities in Kalamazoo Township multiple people are dead after an overnight high-speed crash Saturday.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, a Kalamazoo Township police officer was parked on E. Main Street. He saw a blue Dodge Charger going east at nearly 100 mph and attempted to stop the car, a news release from Kalamazoo Township Police Department says.

The officer saw the Charger round the curve near Humphrey Street and continue on, but by the time the officer made it around the curve himself -- the Charger was no where to be seen.

The officer continued on East Main, still looking out for the car. When he reached Sprinkle Road, he saw a fire on the north side of the road, east of Sprinkle -- the Charger had crashed into some trees along the road and was fully engulfed in flames.

Chief Tim Bourgeios reports that multiple fatalities were in the Charger and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's office will be conducting a thorough investigation of the crash.

There is dash cam video of the incident recorded on the responding officer's cruisers and may be released soon.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV