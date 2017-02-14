New lanes, markings coming to Leonard Street under US 131

Changes are coming to Leonard Street under U.S. 131. (Photo: Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's one of the more complicated drives in Grand Rapids: Leonard Street NW under U.S. 131.

Leonard Street currently allows two lanes of traffic from Scribner Avenue to turn left onto westbound Leonard Street. Drivers then can turn left onto Turner Avenue, continue on Leonard Street or use the far right lane and continue west -- but the lane ends, and drivers must merge.

About 32,000 vehicles travel through these confusing intersections each day, traffic safety manager Chris Zull said.

A Grand Rapids road crew is slated to reconfigure the intersections starting Monday, Feb. 20, as follows:

•Northbound Scribner Avenue: a single left lane to westbound Leonard Street, two northbound lanes and one right lane for eastbound Leonard Street travel.

•Westbound Leonard Street: two left lanes to southbound Turner Avenue, one westbound lane for Leonard Street.

New roadway markings, signs and signals also will be installed to help move motorists in the area.

"This is a significant corridor for the City and these intersection improvements are critical to its safe operation and the efficient movement of traffic," Zull said in a news release.

