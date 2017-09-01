One dead following US 10-31/Stiles Rd. crash

Mason County Sheriff's Department vehicle (Photo: WZZM)

AMBER TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One person is dead following a two vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon at the intersection of US 10-31 and Stiles Road. According to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, the crash occurred when a pickup truck rear-ended a semi-truck and trailer that was stopped for a red light on US 10-31. The lone occupant of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff Cole said.

Cole said the sheriff’s office has increased US 10 patrols for the holiday weekend and also as a response of recent crashes on the highway. He said a deputy was in Scottville and another was at the intersection of US 10 and Meyers Road at the time of the crash. “We had a deputy on the scene within three minutes of it occurring,” Cole said.

Crews remain on scene while traffic is being diverted north at the intersections of Dennis Road and Amber Road to Johnson Road.

Responding to the scene were MCSO, Michigan State Police, Scottville Police Department, Scottville Fire Department, Custer Fire Department, Hamlin Township Fire Department, Pere Marquette Township Fire Department, and Life EMS.

The crash remains under investigation. More information will be posted when it is available.

(This story originally appeared in the Mason County Press)

