One person dead, another sent to hospital after fiery crash

Viewer photo of two of three cars involved in a Wednesday morning crash in Ionia County. One person is dead and another was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. (Photo: Courtesy of Alex Rutherford)

LOWELL, MICH. - The intersection of Bluewater Highway and Whites Bridges Road just east of Lowell will remain closed for several hours following a fiery head-on crash Wednesday morning.

According to Michigan Department of Transportation, the roadway was closed around 10:41 a.m.

Police tell us there were three vehicles involved. One person died following the crash and another was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say the road will remain closed for several hours while the scene is cleaned up. The following detour has been set up for drivers who need to get through this area:

Eastbound M-21 (Bluewater Hwy) traffic turn left onto Hudson St, follow Hudson St north.

Hudson St becomes Lincoln Lake Ave. Take Lincoln Lake Ave north to Fallasburg Park Dr. Turn right onto Fallasburg Park Dr.

Follow Fallasburg Park Dr to McPherson St.

Turn right onto McPherson St. Take McPherson St east.

McPherson St becomes Potters Rd.

Take Potters Rd east to Hawley Hwy.

Turn right onto Hawley Hwy.

Take Hawley Hwy south to M-21 (Bluewater Hwy).

Turn left onto M-21 (Bluewater Hwy).

Westbound Detour: Reversed.

No other details of the crash were made immediately available. More information to come as soon as it is provided.

