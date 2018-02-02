Paw Paw crash involves 29 vehicles, closes I-94

Update: I-94 is reopened as of 12:25 p.m. Friday.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - Around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 17 semis and 12 passenger cars were involved in a crash near Hartford on westbound Interstate 94.

Michigan State Police are currently investigating. In a press release, MSP mention at the time of the crash there were "periods of heavy lake effect snow."

(Photo: WZZM)

The total number of injuries is not yet being reported, but the press release did mention that "at least one individual was pinned in his vehicle for a short period of time."

(Photo: WZZM)

Westbound I-94 is expected to remain closed until 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

As a reminder, when driving in winter weather please reduce speed, increased following distance, and just drive.

