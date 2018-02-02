Paw Paw crash involves 29 vehicles, closes I-94

Update: I-94 is reopened as of 12:25 p.m. Friday.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - Around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 17 semis and 12 passenger cars were involved in a crash near Hartford on westbound Interstate 94.
Michigan State Police are currently investigating. In a press release, MSP mention at the time of the crash there were "periods of heavy lake effect snow."
The total number of injuries is not yet being reported, but the press release did mention that "at least one individual was pinned in his vehicle for a short period of time."
Westbound I-94 is expected to remain closed until 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.
As a reminder, when driving in winter weather please reduce speed, increased following distance, and just drive.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs