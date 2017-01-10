Person killed when car loses control, hits semi on M-37

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A person is dead following a crash Tuesday morning near Sparta.

Police say a vehicle heading north around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on M-37 near 15 Mile Road lost control and slid into the path of an oncoming semi-truck, according to a Michigan State Police news release.

The name of the person killed is being held by police until family is notified.

M-37 near 15 Mile Road closed for hours since the crash.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, however, icy conditions made for hazardous travel this morning.

(© 2017 WZZM)