Phone app adds protection for bus goers

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Riding the bus is cost effective, energy-efficient and comfortable -- at least it should be.

Whether you're on vacation or your commuting to work, safety isn't something a passenger should worry about when using a bus service.

Michigan State Police are participating in a safety initiative that runs through May 27. The focus is mainly safety inspections, driver qualifications and compliance.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration also is taking initiative to assist in the safety of bus goers. They've launched an app called "Look Before You Book." The app breaks down details of different bus operators.

While FMCSA says most operators are responsible, there are always some that fail to meet safety requirements.

The app tells users if buses are poorly maintained or lack required safety equipment, if they fail to comply with federal safety regulations, like not using licensed and qualified commercial drivers, not following hours of service rules, or failing to hold proper registration.

The app gives users a way to take their safety into their own hands.

For more information on the app and ways you can protect yourself while using the bus, click here.

