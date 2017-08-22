Police: Driver ejected from car in Walker crash

The scene of a fatal two-car crash in Walker on Tuesday, Aug 22. (Photo: Courtesy of Eric Gregones)

WALKER, MICH. - One person is dead after a crash in Walker Tuesday night.

Walker Police tells WZZM 13 that two cars crashed at Richmond Street NW and Wilson Avenue NW just after 9:30 p.m.

One of the drivers was ejected from their vehicle and died. No word yet on any other injuries.

In photos sent to us from a viewer, one vehicle is upside on the side of the road.

Crews are still on the scene -- drivers are suggested to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

