Police: Driver runs red light on 28th Street, crash kills 80-year-old woman

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's believed a driver missed a red light and caused a crash that killed an 80-year-old Wyoming woman.

Shirley Stebbins was heading northbound on Burlingame Avenue SW when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle on 28th Street, according to a Wyoming Department of Public Safety news release. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

The 80-year-old Stebbins was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police say the driver of the eastbound vehicle is an 86-year-old Grandville woman. She was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who can provide further information is asked to call police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

