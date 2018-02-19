Police investigate 'projectiles' that hit vehicles on I-75

I-75 sign. (Photo: Ellen Creager/Detroit Free Press)

Police are investigating four incidents in which “projectiles” hit vehicles on about a 10-mile stretch of I-75 from Troy to Detroit Sunday afternoon.

“We don’t believe it to be road debris or anything like that,” Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw told the Free Press. “We believe it to be something not accidental.”

He said evidence techs are examining the vehicles to try to determine what hit them, adding police don’t believe a regular firearm was used but it could have been a BB gun or a slingshot.

Nobody was injured, but there was damage to vehicles, including a couple of shattered windows, Shaw said.

The four incidents — all believed to be connected — were reported to police between 3:00 and 3:30 p.m. They occurred on the freeway from Rochester Road in Troy to the Davison freeway in Detroit, police said.

People reporting the incidents told police they had something hit the rear windows of their vehicles.

State Police took three calls and Troy police received another, Shaw said.

“Very early to determine what has occurred,” a tweet from MSP said. “If you have been struck and not reported it, please contact MSP.”

