Fatal rollover accident in Ionia County Sunday Feb. 19. (Photo: Ionia County Sheriff's Office)

IONIA COUNTY, MICH. - The woman killed in a crash initially believed to be a possible case of road rage is identified as 20-year-old Leslie Pablo-Matias of Wyoming, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Department.

Police made the identification after deputies responded to the crash around 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, on westbound I-96 near Jordan Lake Road.

Pablo-Matias, who was driving a blue Jeep Liberty, was heading westbound. Police say she was speeding and lost control of the SUV, which ran off the road and hit a tree.

Witnesses told police there might have been a white Honda Accord involved in some sort of road rage with Pablo-Matias. However, other witnesses gave police information that debunk the road rage claim, detective Brent Denny said.

In combination with speed, it appears Pablo-Matias jerked the steering wheel to pass and lost control, Denny said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff's Department at 616-527-5737 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.

