Road commission worker struck by car, taken to the hospital

Police lights image, stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - According to the Barry County Road Commission, an employee was struck by car around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Barry County says the worker was flagging the roadway for a guard rail repair crew when he was struck by a car on Doster and Merlau roads in Prairieville Township.

The roadways were closed down earlier, but dispatch has stated that it is now open again.

The worker was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)