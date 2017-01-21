Section of M-46 reopens after crash

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - M-46 at Six Lakes Road in Montcalm County has reopened following a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The crash, which happened around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, reportedly involved a semi-truck and a car. The extent of any injuries are not known.
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of M-46 were closed until about 9 p.m.
(© 2017 WZZM)
