Semi crash snarls US 31 traffic in Oceana County

GRANT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A semi truck crashed into the guardrail on northbound US 31 near Oceana Drive Tuesday morning, Aug. 8, snarling highway traffic.

Only minor injuries were reported as crash victims were treated at the scene by Oceana County EMS and released, said Michigan State Police Trooper Trevor Beck, who was at the scene investigating the crash.

According to the Oceana County Press, few details were immediately available as investigators were continuing to gather information.

A Wild West Express, Inc. semi truck from Hart crashed into the overpass guardrail in the left lane just south of Oceana Drive.

Brecken Patterson, 27, of Whitehall, said she was driving her 2002 Ford Taurus with her 9-year-old son, Taibrum Gonzalez, as a passenger when they came upon the crash scene. Patterson said she was unable to get over in the right lane in time, and their car rear-ended another semi truck.

The Taurus began smoking, and bystanders helped her and her son safely get out of their car, which then caught fire, she said. “People helped us,” she said.

“I was just about to get off at the Rothbury exit (before the crash),” she said.

Both Patterson and her son received some scrapes from their seat belts, but otherwise they were OK, she said. Her car’s airbags deployed from the impact, she said.

Responding to the scene were the Michigan State Police, the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, Grant Township Fire Department, Oceana County EMS and Grant Township Rescue.

