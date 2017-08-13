Sheriff's deputy cruiser, tow truck hit in 2 different accidents

Calhoun County Sheriff Department vehicle. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Two people were left injured after a Calhoun County Sheriff's deputy cruiser was hit early Sunday morning -- then a tow truck removing the vehicles was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

It all began around 1:40 a.m., when the Calhoun County deputy was on patrol in the North Avenue and Coolidge Avenue area. While passing through the intersection, the deputy cruiser was struck broadside by another vehicle.

Both the deputy and the driver of the other car were taken to Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek with minor injuries.

Authorities say that alcohol and speed may both play a role in the crash.

Just after 3 a.m., a McClaine's tow truck driver was loading one of the vehicles from the accident earlier in the night when the truck was hit by another vehicle. The driver of that car ran away from the crash.

Officers attempted to find the driver with a K-9, however they were not located.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are asking that anyone with information regarding either incident to contact the Marshall Regional Law Enforcement center at 269-781-0880 ir Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

