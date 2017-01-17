Single-vehicle crash closes portion of Ada Township road

ADA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A stretch of Honey Creek Avenue is closed to traffic because of a crash.
A WZZM 13 photographer reports a car crashed into a tree. Honey Creek is closed between Knapp Street and 3 Mile Road NE as police investigate the scene.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to a Kent County dispatcher.
The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.
