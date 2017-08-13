Teen in rear-seat of car critical hurt after crash

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

CANNON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A teen in the rear-passenger of a car involved in a crash was critically hurt Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 12 at the intersection of Kies Street NE and Blakely Drive NE in Cannon Township.

Deputies say a 2010 Honda Insight, driven by a 55-year-old Courtland Township man, was on Blakely Drive, stopped at a stop sign at the intersection bout to make a left turn on Kies Street. At the same time, a 2004 Ford Taurus, occupied by three 16-year-old boys, was eastbound on Kies approaching Blakely.

The Ford Taurus attempted to pass the Honda Insight and lost control of the car, leaving the roadway and struck an embankment on the southeast side of the intersection. The Ford eventually stopped in the front yard of a house nearby.

Chase Shuple, 16, of Rockford, was in the backseat of the Ford suffered a severe head injury and left unresponsive after the crash. It is unknown whether or not he was wearing a seat belt.

Two people removed him from the car and performed CPR until authorities arrived to continue their efforts.

Shuple was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth in Grand Rapids, where he is listed in critical condition.

The two other 16-year-old boys were not hurt, and neither was the driver of the Honda and his three passengers.

Deputies do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash, however, it remains under investigation.

