Traffic: Fuller and Lake intersection to close Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Starting Monday, August 28, the intersection at Fuller Avenue and Lake Drive will be closed for approximately two weeks.

The intersection will be closed while DTE Energy works on underground utilities and traffic signals.

It will be a full closure but northbound and southbound right turns will still be allowed.

