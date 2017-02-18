Traffic: Two car crash temporarily closes Alpine Ave in Walker

One woman was sent to an area hospital after a two car crash on northbound Alpine Avenue at Center Driver in Walker on Saturday, Feb. 18. (Photo: David Corbat, WZZM)

WALKER, MICH. - Northbound Alpine Avenue at Center Drive was temporarily closed due to a two-car crash that sent one woman to the hospital.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 18, near the Green Ridge Square mall.

Police on scene say that an 80-year-old woman was leaving the Qdoba parking lot to go north when a southbound driver of a pick-up truck hit her car.

The southbound driver that struck an 80-year-old woman on northbound Alpine Avenue at Center Drive in Walker on Saturday evening, Feb. 18. (Photo: David Corbat, WZZM)

A third car did clip them after impact, however, authorities that driver is fine.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

