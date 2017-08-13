Two injured in Zeeland Township crash Saturday night

An Ottawa County Sheriff' deputy's cruiser at night. (Photo: April Stevens, WZZM 13)

ZEELAND, MICH. - Two people were transported to the hospital after their van was rear-ended, forcing them off the highway in Zeeland Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Holland residents James Coleman and Linda Locket were injured when Kai Licatesi, also from Holland, struck their mini-van from behind with his pickup truck.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-196 near 72nd Avenue. Licatesi told officers he came up to the mini-van too fast and struck it.

The force of the crash pushed the van off the road and into a ditch, hitting a sign, then a tree. Both Coleman and Locket were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

