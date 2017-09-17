Two people hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Ottawa County

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department, a man and woman were hospitalized after a crash with an SUV on Saturday, Sept. 16.

It happened on Arthur Street near 24th Avenue in Wright Township, just after 8 p.m.

Deputies say a teenage driver in a Chevy Trailblazer was trying to pass a car on Arthur, but did not see the motorcycle coming in the other lane.

The crash left a 48-year-old man from Comstock Park and a 43-year-old woman from Wyoming very badly hurt. They were listed in critical condition.

The teen driver was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

