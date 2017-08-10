2 people seriously hurt in Zeeland Township crash

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - At least two people are hurt in a crash in Zeeland Township Thursday, Aug. 10.

Ottawa County Dispatch says a semi-truck and dump truck were involved in the collision at 64th Avenue and Perry Street.

The injuries to those involved are believed to be serious, as a medical helicopter was called to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

