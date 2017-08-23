Walker residents want changes at intersection after multiple crashes

Some people in Walker want changes for the two-way stop intersection at Wilson Avenue NW and Richmond Street. (Photo: WZZM)

WALKER, MICH., - Some residents in Walker are calling for action after 35 year-old Bryan Bylsma was killed in an accident at the intersection of Richmond Street and Wilson Avenue NW Tuesday night. The crash was one of many at the intersection in 2017.

"It's an intersection that really sneaks up on you," said Pete Bennett, who lives on the corner and heard the crash. "My wife and I are pretty quick on our feet, we always kind of have basic first aid supplies pretty readily available."

Craig Taetsch, a financial advisor who lives nearby, could not read Bylsma's pulse and performed CPR on him for 10 minutes -- Bylsma died at the scene.

"I continue to raise concern about the volume of the traffic and the number of accidents that are at this intersection," Taetsch said. "I did start a petition and that petition has, and counting, 761 signatures."

The issue is that Wilson Ave. NW, or M11, is MDOT's responsibility. MDOT deferred to local law enforcement due to an active investigation.

"We're asking for things, and what we continue to get from them is MDOT [saying] the data does not warrant a traffic light there," Taetsch said.

With a roundabout just up the road at Wilson Ave. and Remembrance Rd., cars driving towards the intersection don't have a hard stopping point.

"This needs to be a call to action because this summer's been a disaster," said Adam Glanville, who lives off Richmond. "Maybe a center turn lane and a blinking light -- really anything at this point."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV