Woman hospitalized after motorcycle collides with deer

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 7:22 AM. EDT October 21, 2017

PORT SHELDOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Spring Lake woman was taken to the hospital after the motorcycle she was riding on hit a deer.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Lakeshore Drive and Fillmore Street in Port Sheldon Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Fredrik Featherly was riding a 2005 Triumph when he hit the deer and the bike fell over. His passenger, 59-year-old Melissa Featherly was thrown from the motorcycle and was transported to the hospital.

Both were wearing helmets.

