Woman killed when own car, with children inside, reverses into her

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was killed Saturday when her own car reversed into her.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 on Mindrew Drive SW -- near 72nd Street SW -- in Byron Township, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

A 9-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister were inside of the woman's car, which was parked in the driveway of the home with the engine running. The 9-year-old was in the drivers seat and the 7-year-old in the front passenger seat -- the two children were waiting for their great aunt to come out of the house to go out to eat.

Witnesses say the 56-year-old woman was standing next to her open driver side door when the car started to suddenly accelerate in reverse. She was knocked down to the ground.

The car continued to reverse down the driveway and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked on the street.

The woman was taken to Butterworth Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The children were not injured in the accident. Authorities say the incident will remain under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV