Woman pulls 2 children to safety before car catches fire on freeway

The car caught fire after running over a matress on northbound U.S. 131 in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A woman, her young child and godson escaped a car just before it caught fire in Grand Rapids late Sunday night.

The vehicle stalled after crashing into a mattress that fell out of a van on northbound U.S. 131 just before the I-196 interchange.

"We were stuck in the the right-hand lane, and all I could see in the rearview were cars coming at us," said Schamica Stevenson, the driver. "So I panicked."

Stevenson first got her eight year-old godson, Jaydin, out of the car. Then she grabbed her son August, who turned six months-old Monday.

"A truck was coming again, and I was waving the truck down as I was unbuckling him out of the car seat," Stevenson said.

Just after they got over the guard rail to the grassy median, the car caught fire. Authorities put out the flames quickly, but the residual smoke brought Stevenson back 33 years.

"I [saw] that car go up in flames, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I dodged yet another fire,'" she said. "I've already suffered scars. I was in a house fire when I was two [years-old]. I've grown to live with them and love myself."

The car is gone, and Stevenson said she is grateful to be alive while she puts together what was saved. She started a GoFundMe page after the accident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV