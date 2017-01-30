Woman rescued from water-filled ditch after crash

Dive team members helped a woman out of a water-filled ditch after her car slid off the slippery road on Sunday, Jan. 29. (Photo: Courtesy)

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A woman suffered minor injuries when she lost control of her van on a slippery road and rolled over into a water-filled ditch Sunday, Jan. 29.

According to the Grand Haven Tribune, Port Sheldon Township Fire Chief Kevin McNutt said it was fortunate her vehicle landed upright after the 10:30 p.m. incident.

The crash occurred on 144th Avenue south of VanBuren Street.

Dive team members donned dry suits to enter the ditch and help the woman out of her car. She was the only person in the vehicle.

McNutt asked people to use caution on the snow-covered and slippery roads.

“The ditches are full of water. Be extra careful out there,” he said.

2017 © Grand Haven Tribune