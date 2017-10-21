WZZM
Woman tries to avoid deer, crashes into another vehicle

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 7:26 AM. EDT October 21, 2017

GREEN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a two vehicle personal injury accident on southbound US-131 near 22 Mile Road in Green Township.

It happened Friday, Oct. 20 at around 7:53 p.m.

Investigation showed that a 34-year-old woman from Traverse City tried to swerve to miss a deer in the road that had been previously hit, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into another vehicle driven by a 50-year-old man from Grandville. Both vehicles left the roadway and overturned.

The 50-year-old man, and two passengers, were transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

The 34-year-old woman was transported to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for possible life threatening injuries.

