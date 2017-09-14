Zeeland woman dies after 2-vehicle crash in Holland area

An Ottawa County Sheriff' deputy's cruiser at night. (Photo: April Stevens, WZZM 13)

HOLLAND TWP., MICH. - A Zeeland woman died at a local hospital from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Holland Township.

Police said 54-year-old Tammi Crum died shortly after arriving at Holland Hospital.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of 136th Avenue and Elwill Court at about 2:45 p.m.

Sgt. Steve Austin of the Sheriff’s Office said the preliminary investigation shows a 2009 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Gayla Doster, 55, was initially southbound on 136th in the left turn lane when she attempted to turn left onto Elwill. That’s where her SUV was struck by a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Brianna Brown, 21, of Holland.

The Trailblazer was northbound on 136th Avenue as the Mountaineer turned left in front of her. The Trailblazer smashed into the Mountaineer’s passenger door, causing it to roll over, Austin said.

Crum was a passenger in the Mountaineer. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Austin said.

After the crash, Doster was taken to Holland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brown and a passenger in her SUV, Dante Brown, 2, were also transported to Holland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Doster and Brianna Brown were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, Austin said, and Dante Brown was restrained in a car seat.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, Austin said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Grand Haven Tribune