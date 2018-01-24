Transcript: What Larry Nassar said during his sentencing hearing

Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, during the first day of testimony in Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's courtroom. (Photo: MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal)

Before former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced today, he gave a brief statement to the court.

Here's what he said:

“Your words these past several days, (turns around to the survivors) your words … have had a significant emotional effect on myself and has shaken me to my core.

"I also recognize that what I’m feeling pales in comparison to the pain and trauma and emotional destruction you are all feeling.

"There are no words ... that can describe the breadth and depth for how sorry I am for what has occurred.

"It’s impossible to write and convey. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days."

Nassar, 54, of Holt, pleaded guilty in November to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, with seven in Ingham County and three in Eaton County. The low end of his sentence will be between 25 and 40 years in prison, and the maximum sentence can be up to life.

More than 150 women gave victim-impact statements over 7 days in court.

