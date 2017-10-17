Trial started for murders in Flint Walmart parking lot

Otis Smith Jr. (left) and Anthony Holloway (right)

OWOSSO, MICH. - The trial started for two Grand Rapids men who are charged with killing two men in a Walmart parking lot near Flint.

Police say that Anthony Holloway and Otis Smith Jr. killed the men in January as they were making a Craigslist transaction.

The defense says the men acted in self-defense.

Erin Mongar, a Grand Rapids woman, pleaded guilty for her role in the shootings. She agreed to reduced charges of second-degree murder and will testify against Holloway and Smith.

