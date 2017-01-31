Trump to name Supreme Court nominee

The sun rises over the U.S. Supreme Court June 13, 2005 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS - President Trump is set to name his nominee for the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, which is expected to start a partisan fight in the U.S. Senate.

ABC News reports the President's choice is down to two people -- federal appelate court judges Neal Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman.

Hardiman, 51, serves on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals -- with the President's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry. Judge Barry reportedly recommended Hardiman to her brother for the open high court seat.

Gorsuch, 49, is on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Many scholars say Gorsuch's legal philosophy is in line with the late Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, whose seat is now open on the Supreme Court.

Curt Benson, a practicing attorney and distinguished professor emeritus at the Western Michigan University-Cooley Law School, spoke about the nomination and whether it will shift the balance of the Supreme Court. You can see his views in the video box on this web page.

