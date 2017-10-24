Tulip Time's 2018 entertainment line-up

The Beach Boys (Photo: Tulip Time)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Tulip Time is just six months away, and the springtime festival has announced the entertainment line-up for the 2018 event.

National performers:

The Beach Boys: For five decades, the Beach Boys have recorded and performed music that has become a favorite for summer soundtracks. Some iconic songs include, "Good Vibrations," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "Help Me, Rhonda" and "Surfin, USA." The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenberger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten, continue the legacy of this American band. This performance will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks. They will be performing on Friday, May 11 at Central Wesleyan. Premium Seating tickets are $75/person and General Seating tickets are $65/person.

The Beach Boys (Photo: Tulip Time)

New Odyssey Dinner Show: This group performs on 30 different instruments, and the show is different every year. New Odyssey will be performing at the Haworth Inn from Mon. May 7 through Sat. May 12 from 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets include dinner, and they are $46/person.

The Texas Tenors: This group has performed more than 1,000 concerts worldwide. They perform a variety of genres from country to Broadway to pop. Their live show will be on Wednesday, May 9 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Central Wesleyan. Tickets are $32/person.

The Texas Tenors (Photo: Tulip Time)

FiddleFire: This group specializes in a variety of music, including classical to driving fiddle tunes. Their instruments include: fiddles, guitar, string bass, mandolin, percussion and dancing feet. They are performing on Wednesday, May 9 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Beechwood Church. Tickets are $25/person.

Liverpool Legends: These four musicians perform songs from The Beatles, from the band and members' solo careers. They are performing on Thursday, May 10 from 8-8:30 p.m. at Central Wesleyan. Tickets are $32/person.

Liverpool Legends (Photo: Tulip Time)

Local Arts and Culture Performances

Calendar Girls: This play is based on the true story of 11 women who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund. Performances will be at the Holland Civic Theatre on Saturday May 5 from 7-9 p.m., Sunday, May 6 from 2-4 p.m., Tuesday, May 8-Saturday May 12 from 7 -9 p.m. Tickets are $23/person.

The Three Faces of Steve: The Holland Windmill Chorus will be parodying a 1957 film called Three Faces of Eve. The performance is at Beechwood Church on Saturday, May 5 from 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $23/person.

Tulip Time Quilt Show: Local artists will be displaying 100 handmade quilts and wall hangings at the Padnos and Armstrong galleries of the Holland Area Arts Council. The exhibit runs on Saturday, May 5 10 a.m-5 p.m., Sunday, May 6 12-3 p.m., Monday, May 7 - Friday, May 11 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, May 12 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and Sunday, May 13 12-3 p.m. Tickets are $6/person.

Happily Ever Laughter: The Holland Chorale will be performing in the show that combines music and comedy, and Lakeshore Community Chorus will be featured. After the show, there will be a meet and greet with the performers. It will be at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts on Monday, May 7 from 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $23/person.

Dutch Organ Music--on a High Speed Train: Concert organist Rhonda Sider Edgington will be playing the history of Dutch organ music. This performance will be at Hope Church on Sunday, May 6 from 7-8 p.m. Tickets are $15/person.

Dutch Brunch & Show: There will be a brunch buffet featuring a variety of Dutch and American foods, plus a one-hour show. Ah!Men will be performing at the brunch, singing songs from music icons like Disney, Cole Porter and Jule Styne. This will be at Beechwood Church from Tuesday, May 8-Friday, May 11. Tickets are $26/person.

BBOP--Come Swing with Us! Swing band BBOP will be playing music from the Big Band area, and attendees can dance the night away with them. There will also be complimentary treats from an appetizer buffet, and Tulip Time featured beer, wine and cocktails will be for sale at a cash bar. This will be at the Holland Armory on Tuesday, May 8 from 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $28/person.

Dazzle! A Tulip Time Showcase: Four area high schools will be performing at this event. There will be soloists, a show choir and orchestral performances. The performance will be at Central Wesleyan on Tuesday, May 8 from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $15/person.

Culinary Favorites

Taste of Holland Lunch: This will be a unique three-course lunch that combines Dutch and Hispanic heritage. It will be on Friday, May 11 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Freedom Village. Tickets are $20/person.

Dutch Treat: Learn how to make the dutch treat known as pigs in the blanket. You can take a dozen home and enjoy! This will be at the Careerline Tech Center on Monday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 8 from 3-4:30 p.m. Tickets are $40/person.

Nights at the Knick

This year, there will be a collection of performances at the Knickerbocker Theatre on Hope College's Campus in downtown Holland. The series will run from Thursday, May 10-Saturday, May 12. It kicks off with a performance from Joshua Davis.

Joshua Davis (Photo: Tulip Time)

Joshua Davis: A Michigan musician, Davis was a finalist on NBC's The Voice. He will be singing songs from his recently released album The Way Back Home. This show will be on Thursday, May 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25/person.

Detailed program and event information for Tulip Time 2018 is available on www.tuliptime.com. Tickets for all shows go on sale November 9, 2017. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tuliptime.com, in person at the Tulip Time Festival Box Office located at 74 West 8th Street, Holland, Michigan, or by phone at 800-822-2770.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV