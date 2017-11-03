Turn back the clock! Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday

Retro black alarm clock on a wooden table on green background, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock, FabrikaCr)

One of the greatest and most glorious days of the year is fast approaching.

No, we're not talking about Thanksgiving, or even Christmas. We're talking about the day Daylight Saving Time ends - Sunday.

That means you get an extra hour of sleep - and everyone loves sleep. It also means you can spend an extra 60 minutes carousing on Saturday night (please drink responsibly).

It's as if Sunday offers a little bit something for everyone - except Detroit Lions fans, who have to wait until Monday night to watch their team play the Green Bay Packers.





Photo: Detroit Free Press

As usual, the time change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday. We'll go from 1:59 a.m. back to 1 a.m.

Considering that this is 2017 and all your snazzy technology will change your clocks for you as it listens to you snoring in your sleep (we're looking at you, Alexa), you probably won't have to do a thing.

But just in case you have an analog or digital clock that needs changing, you know what to do: Set it back an hour Saturday night and enjoy your rest.

Then cry when you see the sun going down at 5 o'clock the next day.

