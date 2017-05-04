Two Grand Rapids Christian students facing charges for 'Nerf Assassin' prank

Police lights image, stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Two Grand Rapids Christian students are facing charges after an "assassin" prank went wrong and scaring a Plainfield Township woman.

According to the Kent County Prosecutor's office, 17-year-old Elizabeth Jacobs and 18-year-old Basil Wiering are facing misdemeanor charges of simple assault. The possible maximum penalty for this charge is 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.

The prank, a game is apparently called "assassin." Students are reported to block a car and shoot the driver with a toy pistol with foam bullets. The targets are typically other students, but not in Jacobs' or Wiering's case.

The assassin game is not isolated to just Grand Rapids Christian students, or even West Michigan. Similar incidents have happened in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The woman we spoke to told us the gun looked real -- she honked the horn of her car in attempt to scare the gunman away. She said that she feared for her life.

In a release, the prosecutor's office says it is not their intent to seek jail time in this case, but to prevent similar behavior -- or something more serious -- from happening in the future.

