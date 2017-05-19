Two men dead after wrong-way driving crash in Osceola County

2 men dead after wrong-way crash in Osceola County on Thursday, May 18th. (Photo: 9 & 10 News)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, MICH. - Two men are dead after a wrong-way driver caused three cars to crash, authorities say.

Michigan State Police say it happened at southbound US-131 at 20 Mile Road in Osceola County, near Pine River Schools on Thursday, May 18. Police say a car driven by a 43-year-old Paris man was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on US-131. He died at the scene.

Another driver, an Illinois man, was taken to Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital and then later airlifted to another hospital in Grand Rapids, where he died.

The driver and passenger in the third vehicle were not hurt in the crash.

Police were forced to close down the highway while crews attempted to clean up the scene. Two of the three cars were destroyed, one was completely unrecognizable. There was heavy damage to both front ends of the cars.

Our partners at 9 & 10 News spoke to a truck driver who witnessed the crash, the wrong-way driver didn't seem lost.

"The vehicle ran me off into the shoulder and then ran the vehicle behind me off toward into the median and they were just full out speed, I mean they were going highway speeds. It's not like they were acting like they were lost," Tim Letts said.

According to 9 & 10, the accident took place right across from Pine River School. They spoke with the superintendent who said no students or teachers were involved in the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash and say they don't know if drugs or alcohol were a factor, however everyone did have their seat belts on.

Information from this story appeared on 9 & 10 News.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

