Two people arrested during immigration march speak out after court appearance

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Two of the three people arrested during a protest for immigration last week, spoke out on Thursday after appearing in court.
The two, along with the group who protested and their supporters held a rally outside the courthouse downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning.
The two arrested face charges stemming from a protest held last week in downtown Grand Rapids. They were marching for the protection of immigrants.
Police say the group blocked traffic on the I-196 off ramp in downtown and that they were arrested for civil disobedience.
One protester says he was arrested on purpose -- to show his support for the immigrant community.
immigration has been hot button issue since the Trump Administration's controversial travel order.
The group is part of "The Cosecha Movement" -- a national movement pushing for immigrant protection.
They are holding another march on May 1 at Garfield Park at noon.
