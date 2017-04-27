Two people arrested during immigration march speak out after court appearance

Two people arrested after an immigration protest last week, speak out at a rally Thursday, April 27 after their court date. (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Two of the three people arrested during a protest for immigration last week, spoke out on Thursday after appearing in court.

The two, along with the group who protested and their supporters held a rally outside the courthouse downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

The two arrested face charges stemming from a protest held last week in downtown Grand Rapids. They were marching for the protection of immigrants.

Police say the group blocked traffic on the I-196 off ramp in downtown and that they were arrested for civil disobedience.

One protester says he was arrested on purpose -- to show his support for the immigrant community.

immigration has been hot button issue since the Trump Administration's controversial travel order.

The group is part of "The Cosecha Movement" -- a national movement pushing for immigrant protection.

They are holding another march on May 1 at Garfield Park at noon.

