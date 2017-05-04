Two killed in Arlington restaurant shooting identified

Arlington police are still trying to process a horrific shooting scene that unfolded at a popular restaurant and bar.

Police flooded the Zona Caliente Sports Bar at about 6:15 after receiving calls of an active shooter. Lt. Christopher Cook said two people were killed, including the alleged shooter.

"We believe the shooter is one of those deceased who was killed by a customer in the location after the suspect shot and killed someone inside the restaurant," Cook said.

James Jones, 48, and Cesar Perez, 37, were pronounced dead. Perez was a manager at the restaurant, and Jones has been identified as the first shooter.

The customer who shot Jones had a concealed weapon on him at the time of the incident and a concealed handgun license. He hasn't been identified, and police say no charges will be filed against him.

Cook said it all began when Jones walked into the bar and approached Perez, a manager, who was standing at one end of the bar. The pair began arguing.

“There was some type of altercation, things being said, and this man pulled out a gun and shot the employee and killed the employee," Cook said.

After Perez was killed, Cook said the customer from the other end of the bar brought out his own handgun, then shot and killed Jones.

“He made the decision to engage the shooter, fearing there would be other loss of life,” said Cook.

A motive wasn't immediately clear, but police were interviewing dozens of potential witnesses that were inside as either customers or staff. They're also reviewing surveillance video.

This comes after the rash of violent incidents across Texas in the past couple of weeks.

