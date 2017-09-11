ROCKFORD, MICH. (WZZM) - People in West Michigan are known for their generous and giving spirits. This week they'll get the chance to demonstrate that once again. The Heart of West Michigan United Way is holding its Day of Caring on Friday, September 15. They're asking the community to join their efforts.

This year's public project will take place at The Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding in Rockford.

The Equest Center is a non profit organization that improves quality of life by providing a variety of programs for those with physical, mental, emotional, and social challenges. The center serves riders ages 2 to 95.

Volunteers will be asked to help do yard work, keep up barns and grounds, and clean stalls. Kids ages 10+ are welcome, but anyone under the age of 14 needs to be accompanied by a parent.

Volunteers can visit the Heart of West Michigan United Way website to register.

