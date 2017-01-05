Upscale department store coming to Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, MICH. - A day after Sears announced it was closing a West Michigan store, Woodland Mall is making plans to add a new retailer.

The mall's owner has a map on its website, outlining plans for Woodland after Sears closes. The map features a nearly 90-thousand square foot Von Maur store. Von Maur is an upscale fashion store based in Iowa.

The mall's parent company, PREIT will only say it has executed a lease with a fashion department store, but a marketing map shows the store as Von Maur. It is part of a proposed $100 million redevelopment and expansion plan.

Proposed stores could also include REI , The Container Store, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Galaxy Golf. They would be located in the space outside of the Sears store.

The plan also includes more restaurants. The options could be tenants like J. Alexander or Kona Grill.

PREIT says none of the proposed changes are official until a lease is signed, and the only one the company has announced is the department store.

Sears says its Woodland store, and its Sears Auto Center, will close by the end of March. Liquidation sales are expected to begin as soon as Friday.

