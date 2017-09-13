US-131 in Allegan County shut down due to crash

DORR TOWNSHIP, MICH. - US-131 in Allegan County was shut down early Thursday morning while crews investigated a crash involving one vehicle.

It happened on the southbound side of the highway near 142nd Avenue in Dorr Township.

Police diverted traffic to exit ramps to avoid the crash. We do not have many details about the crash or injuries.

This is a developing story.

