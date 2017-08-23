US Rep. Bill Huizenga holds town hall meeting in Muskegon

U.S. Rep Bill Huizenga will visited his district Wednesday night after endorsing President Trump's new plan for U-S involvment in Afghanistan Monday.

MUSKEGON, MI. - Second district republican Rep. Bill Huizenga spoke in front of a hundreds at Orchard View High School Wednesday night in Musekgon.

This was Huizenga's first town hall this year in Muskegon. The county was the the only one in his district that President Trump lost in the 2016 election.

The visit was his first time back in West Michigan after he endorsed the President's new plan for U.S. involvement in Afghanistan.

As has been the case, most people at the town hall Wednesday were angry about attempts to undo the Affordable Health Care Act.

Others wanted Rep. Huizenga to stand up to President Trump. Despite the angry crowd, the republican congressman still says it was a productive night.

8-year old Sawyer Hendrickson kicked off the town hall. She's the youngest person ever be awarded the Individual Gold President's Volunteer Service Award. President Obama presented that to her last year for her more than 800 hours of community service.

