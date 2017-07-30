USS Gerald R. Ford completes first landing and launch

Official U.S. Navy file photo of PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) April 14, 2017. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

VIRGINIA - The newest U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, made it's first launch and recovered a fixed-wing aircraft on July 28, 2017, off the coast of Virginia.

This comes less than a week after it's commissioning by President Donald Trump. The carrier performed it's first arrested landing around 3:10 p.m. and the first launch occurred at 4:37 p.m.

"Today, USS Gerald R. Ford made history with the successful landing and launching of aircraft from VX-23 using the AAG and EMALS," said Adm. Phil Davidson, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces. "Great work by the Ford team and all the engineers who have worked hard to get the ship ready for this milestone."

