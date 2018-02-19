Va. middle school teachers claim they were bullied into silence

HAYMARKET, VA (WUSA9) - Several teachers at a Prince William County middle school allege administrators have bullied them into silence over meeting the required needs of special needs students.

Special needs children have IEP, individual education plans. Parents need to trust that administrators will make sure students' needs are met and that the plans are followed.

But WUSA9 has been told by multiple teachers and parents at Ronald Reagan Middle School that that's not happening.

Three teachers at Ronald Reagan Middle School in Haymarket, Va. spoke to WUSA9 about the problems they said they've endured. They spoke on condition of anonymity, fearful of repercussions.

They said administrators have told them to keep quiet during meetings with families, and to not interfere. When they have spoken up, the teachers said they've been harassed and bullied.

"It does seem to be a manipulative, controlling, intimidating environment where the teachers are really feeling helpless and hopeless," said Cindy Hassel, a parent who says she is giving voice to teachers afraid to speak out.

Parent Melissa Vilar said three special education teachers have left the school due to the harsh treatment.

"They have been told not to speak. They have they’ve been got in trouble when they have. And they morally have felt that they cannot take ipart anymore in what the administration is doing. They’re trying to lower their costs. They don't want to have to provide as many accommodations for these children, or services," said Vilar.

She said it is illegal for schools to not provide the mandated accommodations for special needs children.

"It's a systemic issue that we have going on in Prince William County. But it is particularly difficult at this school," said Vilar. "It's just a very difficult work environment for all the teachers," she added.

Union representatives with the Virginia Education Association these allegations are nothing new in Prince William County.

"The association has brought the issue of bullying and harassment and mistreatment of employees to the school division for many, many years," said Riley O’Casey with the VEA.

When asked why nothing has changed, O'Casey replied, "That's what we'd like to know."

VEA Unit service director Pat Hill read a letter from a Ronald Reagan teacher: "'All we want to do is be able to teach and help children. And to be able to do so in an environment that is healthy and safe. Why is that too much to ask?'"

The following is a response from Prince William County Public Schools:

"Several individuals from Reagan Middle School expressed their concerns during a recent School Board Meeting, where they were heard by Board members and administrators alike.

Issues raised about any specific employee can only be addressed in the confidential and professional manner that all 11,000 PWCS employees have the right to expect. Both legal requirements and simple fairness mean we cannot speak to specific complaints about, or the status of any individual staff member. Prince William County Public Schools is committed to the quality education of all students, and to the fair treatment of the employees who provide it. Any actions needed to serve those interests will be determined by facts, not by a media campaign that seems to have picked up steam just when schools and offices are closed."

- Phil Kavits, Associate Superintendent for Communications and Technology Services

Some parents intend to bring up their complaints at a town hall meeting with school board members Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Battlefield High School.

