Veterans find stable home for the holidays

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Homeless Veterans who moved into a unique home on Veteran's Day are spending their first Christmas in comfort... knowing they have stable housing.

In September we told you about the Patriot House it's on Clinton Street in Muskegon. The home can house up to seven-veterans at a time. The rooms are fully-furnished. The home is privately funded, and is helping fill a need in Muskegon County.

A survey this fall identified 29 Muskegon area veterans in need housing. The residents say they've been blessed with so many donations, even a turkey for holiday dinner.

One of the residents at the home said it has been 25-years since he lived in a home with a fully-decorated Christmas tree.

Residents can stay for just a few months or longer than a year if they need to.

